NYSC Deploys Denis Jingi As New Abia Coordinator

The National Youth Service Corps has deployed Mr. Denis Jingi as the new Abia State Coordinator.

Mr Jingi assumed office as the 14th State Coordinator of the NYSC in Abia.

His deployment was contained in a statement by Mr. Omaka Nnachi, NYSC Abia State Public Relations Officer, in Umuahia on Friday.

Jingi, who is a seasoned administrator, took over from Mrs. Bona Fasakin, who is on transfer to NYSC South-South Area Office in Asaba, Delta.

The new coordinator, during his maiden management staff meeting at NYSC secretariat, promised to operate an open door policy and improve the staff and corps members’ welfare.

The new Abia NYSC coordinator is from Adamawa State.

Until his appointment, the new coordinator was the Deputy Director in-charge of Inspection at the NYSC North-East, Bauchi, Bauchi State.