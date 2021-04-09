IGP Reappoints Frank Mba As PRO, Announces New Appointments

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has reappointed Frank Mba as the Force Public Relations Officer on Friday.

The IGP disclosed this in a statement titled, “IGP Appoints AIG Hafiz Inuwa As Force Secretary As AIG Dandaura Moves To Zone-7 Headquarters” in Abuja.

Frank Mba will be joined by Acting CP Idowu Owohunwa in the public relation’s department as the duo was described as Principal Staff Officers to the IGP.

The new appointments also featured AIG Hafiz Inuwa as the Force Secretary and member of the Force Management Team.

Also, the IGP appointed CSP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar as the PSO II to the IGP, SP Isah Abdulhamid as PA to the IGP, SP Nura Kabir Hanga as Secretary – IGP, amongst other personal aides.

Speaking on Inuwa’s appointment as the Force Secretary, the statement said the appointee was formerly the AIG of police in charge of Zone-13 Ukpo-Dunukofia in Awka, Anambra State, covering Anambra and Enugu State Police Commands.

According to the statement, Inuwa takes over from AIG Dandaura, who will now move to Zone-7 Headquarters.

The statement noted that the senior police officers are expected to bring their professional and intellectual exposure to bear in assisting the IGP and his management team in developing/implementing strategic policing policies and plans, directed at stabilizing internal security, modernizing police operations and restoring police primacy in the protection of lives and property of citizens.