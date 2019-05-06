NYSC Reacts To Abduction Of Borno Corps Member

Advertisement

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reacted to the abduction of a corps member serving in Borno State, Abraham Amuta.

Amuta was kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram insurgents along Chibok road in the state.

He was abducted alongside a pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, identified as Oyeleke.

An NYSC information officer in Borno, who spoke to The Cable said that Amuta travelled without permission.

“Living faith Church wrote to us one week ago informing us about how one of our corps members named Abraham Amuta, Batch B, Stream 1, was abducted by members of Boko Haram.

“In the letter addressed to our state coordinator, they said a committee, led by Pastor Oyekele, was set up by the church to distribute relief items to internally displaced persons in Chibok.

“According to them, the abducted corps member was not part of the committee set up by the church for the programme, but he insisted to go with them.

“The corper went on his own under his church without the consent of the NYSC Borno secretariat. As you are aware, due to the volatile nature of Borno state, corps members are usually given the option to ask for redeployment.

“Also, no corps member is posted or sent on any assignment that can expose him to danger. NYSC will never deploy any corps member to a place where his life is exposed to danger,” he said.

He said security agencies have been informed of Amuta’s abduction.