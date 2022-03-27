NYSC: Two Corps Members Dead 

Two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have reportedly lost their lives on Friday.

Musa Momoh Tunde died two days after being sworn in at the Dankingari Orientation Camp, Kebbi State.

According to reports, the graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, collapsed while watching an inter-platoon match, all efforts to revive him however were unsuccessful.

His corpse was laid to rest on Saturday at the Kebbi State central cemetery according to Islamic rites.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Major General Shuaib Ibrahim, paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Kubwa in Abuja, where he described him as a highly patriotic citizen who died in a bid to contribute to national development.

Similarly, another corps member, Ajang Blessing Ajiji, reportedly slumped and died on the same day, at her place of primary assignment in Nasarawa State.

Ajiji was reportedly sick with pneumonia when she died at Government Junior Secondary School, Mangar, Farin Ruwa Development Area, Wamba Council Area.

The deceased will be buried on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Plateau State.