Obasanjo Asks: What Is Left Again If Nigerians No Longer Safe On Road, Train, Air?

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has bemoaned the country’s worsening insecurity under the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Obasanjo, while receiving a presidential aspirant, Ugochukwu Williams, at his Ota, Ogun State residence on Sunday, said the security situation has overwhelmed the Buhari administration.

He said the situation where Nigerians are no longer safe to travel by road, train or air is evidence that the government is incapable of addressing the security challenges.

The former president spoke against the backdrop of the recent bombing of the Kaduna-Abuja train where no fewer than nine persons were reportedly killed and over 160 passengers feared kidnapped by terrorists.

He said, “… I believe very strongly, and I have said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.

“A situation where we are not safe on the roads, in the train, we are not safe at the airport then what is remaining?.

“I believe that all right-thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria.”

The Abuja-Kaduna train bombing occurred days after suspected terrorists reportedly attacked the Kaduna International Airport.