Obasanjo May Lose Traditional Titles For Failing To Apologize To Oyo Monarchs After ‘Stand Up, Sit Down’ Orders

As the 3-day ultimatum issued to former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, by the Yoruba Council to apologize for his controversial ‘Stand up, Sit down’ order to traditional rulers in Iseyin, Oyo State, has expired, the council has called for the stripping of the ex-president of all the traditional titles he holds.

Obasanjo found himself in the eye of the storm after rebuking some traditional rulers for what he termed as ‘disrespect’ towards Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and himself.

The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) had condemned Obasanjo over the rebuke of the kings, subsequently issuing a 3-day ultimatum for the former president to tender an apology.

In the recent development, the Yoruba Council, through its President, Aare Oba Olatundun Hassan, in a release jointly signed with the Secretary, Siyanbade Adekanmbi, titled “Declaration/Non-Recognition as the Balogun of Owu Kingdom and any other Chieftaincy titles in Yoruba land,” maintained that the council will continue to protect Yoruba culture.

According to the release, “The Yoruba Council Worldwide, being the apex Yoruba indigenous organization, having waited endlessly for your compliance with the 3-day earlier call for a sober apology press conference via our widely circulated notice on September 16, 2023, we hereby declare and cease to recognize your Chieftaincy titles conferred on you by any monarchs in Yoruba Land, including the Balogun of Owu Kingdom, due to your brazen refusal to apologize, degradation, and disparaging comments made towards the Yoruba Obas on September 15, 2023, in Iseyin, Oyo State. This is deemed a total sacrilege.”

The council added, “We reiterate that as the leading vanguard voice for all Yoruba indigenous people globally, we have an eternal duty to preserve the aesthetic distinct Omoluabi ethos, Royal stools, and ancestral customs and traditions of Yoruba Obaship, which precipitated our earlier demand for immediate apologies within three (3) days, which you deliberately ignored.”

The council also threatened legal action against the ex-president, stating, “We shall further commence strict legal action in a court of competent jurisdiction for defamation and scandalous libel accordingly. Furthermore, we shall mobilize all market women, youths, and leaders of thought for the onward sanitization and compliance with our declaration forthwith.”