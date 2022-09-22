Obasanjo Should Be CEO Of Nigeria — Ali Modu Sheriff

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, has paid a courtesy call on former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his private residence on Thursday.

Sheriff met behind closed-door with Obasanjo at his residence located at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Obasanjo could have been the ‘Chief Executive Officer’ that everyone should consult on issues if Nigeria were a private company.

Sheriff stated this while fielding questions from journalists on the reason for his visit to the two-time former president.

“My coming here is for a pure private meeting, Baba Obasanjo is an elder statesman and I, being a younger one, it is important that from time to time, I come and greet my father, discuss with him and go back.

“You know, if Nigeria were a private company, Obasanjo would have been the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer. So, I have come for consultation and private chat,” he said.

Sheriff, a founding member of the APC, was at the centre of a leadership tussle that nearly crippled the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party between 2016 and 2017.

He had crossed from the APC to the PDP in 2016 and became the acting chairman of the latter’s National Working Committee, serving until his removal from office through the courts.