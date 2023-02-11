Obi Condemns Attack On Supporters In Lagos, Says It “Is Deeply Troubling”

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned attack on his supporters in Lagos.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that four supporters of the former Anambra State Governor were on Saturday injured when hoodlums attacked them on their way to the party’s presidential rally, which held at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

Obi noted that attacks on members of the opposition political parties are usually fuelled by inflammatory statements of political leaders.

He stated that the new Nigeria that he and his party seek is one founded on peace and justice, and the respect for the rule of law.

Obi also called on the security agencies in the state to fish out those responsible for the attack.

“I received reports that 4 members of the Obidient Family were attacked and injured in Lagos ahead of today’s rally. That incident, premeditated or not, is deeply troubling. Such act stands vehemently condemned.

“We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetorics of political leaders. The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice, and the respect for the rule of law.

“I call on the Lagos State security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks,” Obi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the attack in a statement earlier, said that the injured persons have been given medical attention.

According to Hundeyin, the DPO of Ilasan Division where the case was reported has commenced preliminary investigations while the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), is to fully take over investigations.

“Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“The regrettable attack happened at about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers,” he said.