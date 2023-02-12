4.8CGPA: Girl With ‘Only One Gown And Shoe’ Bags First Class

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A first-class graduate of Economics from the Benue State University (BSU), Jennifer Hilejime, has recounted the difficult journey she endured to complete her undergraduate journey with a stellar result.

Advertisement

Hilejime graduated from BSU with a 4.80 CGPA.

In a Facebook post, she expressed her excitement, thanking God for the result.

“Final score (4.80/5) is out and God alone be glorified. Officially, I say done and dusted,” she said.

She described how both of her parents died when she was in JSS 3, leaving her and her siblings orphans. Against the odds, she graduated secondary school with one of the best results, 6 As and 3Bs.

“After secondary school, I went into teaching earning N3000 monthly, from which I saved and wrote my JAMB, scoring 232.

Advertisement

“I ended up at the college of education since I could not afford University fees. I studied Maths/Economics graduating with 13 points (one of the highest that year).

“Upon graduation, I went back to teaching and this time chose to see my younger one through school and just when she graduated, I picked my direct entry form,” she said.

She explained that she gained admission to study Economics at BSU, which was a fulfillment of her father’s dying wish, to get a degree no matter what.

“Truly it was not an easy journey. At college, I was that girl with only one black gown and one shoe, picking pieces of soap in the bathroom to have a clean bath,” she described.

Hilejime explained that while in the university she became more mature, and was able to offer assistance to others even though she also needed assistance herself, adding that her living situation was not a good one but she was happy to have a place to study.

Advertisement

She said just as she was about to drop out of school, things began looking up when she received a scholarship and an award.

“I got awarded as Transformative Education Exemplar, through the office of the first lady, Her Excellency, Eunice Ortom and this came with Financial benefits.

“I got a Scholarship award for being indigent yet outstanding by the ASUU national body.

“I am not ungrateful so I can’t keep this joy to myself but reveal His works so it can be a motivation to someone out there. A lecturer (Dr. Joseph Fefa )shared His story with students and that was my first lecture; that gave me hope. Mine can inspire another, so let the chain continue,” she narrated.