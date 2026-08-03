Chelsea Sign 36-Year-Old Henderson

Chelsea have signed 36-year-old England midfielder Jordan Henderson on a two-year deal, following the mutual termination of his contract with Brentford.

Henderson captained Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2019-20 and won the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

He moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq in 2023, before joining Dutch side Ajax in January 2024, and returned to the Premier League with Brentford last summer, making 32 top-flight appearances in the 2025-26 season.

Henderson said the size of the club, his admiration for manager Xabi Alonso, and the quality of the squad made the move an opportunity he could not turn down.

He added that his focus would be on working hard daily to support his teammates and the team as a whole.

Henderson began his career at Sunderland, making his Premier League debut as a substitute in a 5-0 defeat to Chelsea on 1 November, 2008.

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He earned the first of his 91 England caps in 2010 and has featured in seven major international tournaments, including the Euro 2020 final, where England lost to Italy on penalties.

This summer, Henderson became the first Englishman to appear in four different World Cups after coming on as a late substitute in a 2-0 win over Panama.

However, that proved to be his only appearance at the tournament, as he suffered a broken arm in unusual circumstances – falling awkwardly while attempting to jump over advertising hoardings following a 3-2 last-16 win over Mexico, a match in which he had not played.

He had also been booked earlier in that game for criticising a refereeing decision while warming up.

Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League last season, one point and one place behind Brentford, and failed to qualify for European competition.

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Henderson becomes the tenth player to join the Blues this summer under new manager Xabi Alonso, who has been active in the transfer market.

Chelsea’s other signings this window include a club-record £117m deal for England midfielder Morgan Rogers, 23, from Aston Villa; striker Danny Welbeck, 35, in a reported £5m move from Brighton; and Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco.

The club also signed defender Maxence Lacroix, 26, for £52m from Crystal Palace; right-back Marco Palestra, 21, for £42m from Atalanta; and right-winger Geovany Quenda for £40m from Sporting.

Further additions include 23-year-old striker Emmanuel Emegha from Strasbourg, 18-year-old left-back Denner from Corinthians, and 17-year-old striker Dastan Satpaev from Kairat Almaty.

On the outgoings side, Como agreed a deal on Monday worth more than £30m to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.