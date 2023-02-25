‘Obi Will Perform Well As Nigeria’s President’ —-Says 84- Year-Old Woman

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An 84-year-old grand mother who said she casted her vote in favour of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, has said that the candidate, if elected president would perform well.

The electorate, Angelina Okorie, who struggled to arrive the election venue believes Obi is the best candidate for President of Nigeria.

But the 84 year-old confessed that she does not know the LP candidate but she was told that he is the right candidate for the job.

She was given a preferential treatment considering her age as she was not allowed to queue at the polling unit.

She casted her votes at the Atan Abam I/Atan Primary School with number 01-03-01-001.

She said, “I don’t even know Obi and some of the other candidates I voted for. But I believe Obi will win and he is better than others.

‘People are saying that Obi is a good man and he will help the country.

“We need a person that will help us and Obi is the candidate that will do it.”