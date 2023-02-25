APC Senatorial Candidate In Dobi Lament Deployment Of Old Ballot Boxes By INEC

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hon Zakari Angulu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has explained why he reacted on seeing old ballot boxes in his polling unit.

As observed by THE WHISTLER, it took about two hours before Angulu’s polling unit 003, Dobi Primary School could commence voting, meanwhile, other units had already commenced voting.

An INEC official who spoke to this website explained that the reason behind the delay was due to the faulty BVAS which had to be taken to Gwagwalada for repairs.

However, when it was time for Hon Angulu to cast his vote, he was taken aback by what he noticed written on his ballot boxes which made him point them out to the INEC officials on ground.

While addressing journalists at his polling unit immediately after casting his votes, he said: “I was surprised to see old ballot boxes as it is called, and the labelling which shows it’s not supposed to be here.

“Interestingly, they were the boxes I dropped my votes in. They are old, looking at them. They look old and I believe the preparations of the Federal Government had to do with funds.

“The federal government provides funds to be able to get good boxes but to my greatest surprise, maybe what I saw, maybe just the ballot paper, otherwise old items are still used and not properly checked.

“It is embarrassing that I casted my vote that is labelled in another ward.”

According to the APC candidate, if old boxes must be used, they should be properly checked to ensure that nothing is written on it.

He said that Gwako was particularly written on the ballot boxes he casted his votes in, instead of Dobi.