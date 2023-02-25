JUST-IN: Tinubu Wins Polling Unit

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, won his polling unit.

Tinubu who voted at Unit 085, Ward 3, Alausa Ikeja LGA scored 33 while Labour Party scored 8.

A total of 43 voters were accredited for the presidential election out of the total registered voters which stood at 324.

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) scored 1 vote and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 1 vote.

For the senatorial election, the All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 36 votes while PDP scored 4 and Labour Party scored 2 votes while ADC scored 1.

For the House of Representatives, the APC scored 31 votes while Labour and PDP scored 9 and 2 respectively.

The results were declared by Assistant Presiding Officer 3, Adebola Adebiyi.