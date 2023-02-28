Obi Wins Edo State Presidential Election With 331,163 Votes

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party was on Tuesday declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election conducted in Edo State.

Obi scored 331,163 votes to condemn former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the second place.

Tinubu scored144,471 votes while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar came third with 89,585 votes.

Only Tinubu got 25% of the votes as required by the constitution apart from Obi who won the election.

Edo State is governed by Godwin Obaseki on the platform of the PDP.

