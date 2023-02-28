INEC Declares Tinubu Winner Of Kogi Presidential Election

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Tinubu-
Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kogi State.

Advertisement

Tinubu polled 240, 751 votes to consigned Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to second place with 145,104 votes.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Emulate Ex-President Jonathan, Concede Defeat Now, Tinubu To Atiku, Obi

Nigeria

JUST IN: Atiku, Tinubu Fail To Get 25% As Peter Obi Wins Anambra State Presidential Election

Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 56,217 votes.

According to INEC, there were 1932654 registered voters while 484884 were accredited.

Only Tinubu and Atiku got 25% required by the constitution.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement