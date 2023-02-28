INEC Declares Tinubu Winner Of Kogi Presidential Election

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kogi State.

Advertisement

Tinubu polled 240, 751 votes to consigned Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to second place with 145,104 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 56,217 votes.

According to INEC, there were 1932654 registered voters while 484884 were accredited.

Only Tinubu and Atiku got 25% required by the constitution.