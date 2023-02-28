INEC Declares Tinubu Winner Of Kogi Presidential Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kogi State.
Tinubu polled 240, 751 votes to consigned Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to second place with 145,104 votes.
Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 56,217 votes.
According to INEC, there were 1932654 registered voters while 484884 were accredited.
Only Tinubu and Atiku got 25% required by the constitution.