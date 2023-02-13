Officer Who Handed Over AK-47 To Pastor Detained, Facing trial

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has identified and detained the officer that handed over his AK-47 rifle to Pastor Uche Aigbe.

Aigbe, the presiding pastor of House on the Rock church, Abuja pastor was earlier reported by THE WHISTLER to have been invited by the command for interrogation for wielding a weapon while preaching on the pulpit on Sunday.

According to reports, the officer, Inspector Musa Audu scheduled on church duties released his rifle to the pastor for illustrative purposes without official consent from his superior.

Consequently, the officer was said to have been detained by the command and would face an orderly room trial, Punch reports.

The FCT Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh is yet to revert on developing events on the matter as of press time.