Okada Rider, Female Fashion Designer Using One-Way Crushed To Death In Osun

Tragedy struck in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, as a private car crushed a commercial motorcyclist and a fashion designer to death while riding against the direction of traffic.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the incident occurred on Friday night at GoF junction in the Ogo-Oluwa area of the state.

An eyewitness named Tosin explained that a commercial motorcyclist, alongside his passenger identified as Seun, was coming from Ola-Iya when they got to Gof junction and decided to ride one-way through an opening at the median of the road.

“As the bike entered the one-way, an unsuspecting jeep coming from Abere end crushed them. They both died instantly. The body of the female passenger on the bike ripped apart. The driver and his friend also sustained serious injuries.”

He added, “the police later arrived and evacuated the deceased and the injured from the scene, including the motorcycle and the car.”

Another source named Mary said, “I know the passenger very well, her name is Seun and she was a fashion designer. She also worked with a property firm in Osogbo. She was returning from the Orisunbare area where she went to get sewing materials when she had an accident and died. It was so unfortunate accident!”

The Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER.

According to Opalola, “the fatal accident occurred at Ogo-Oluwa. It involved a Toyota Rav 4 Jeep with registration number Abuja, KUJ 417 DH which was driven by one Dauda Tewogbade and a Baja motorcycle with registration number Osun, SGB 708 UH.

“The identity of the rider of the motorcycle is yet to be known. The accident occurred while they were riding against the traffic. The Okada rider and his passenger died immediately.

“The driver of the jeep and his friend sustained injuries and were taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital for treatment while the corpses of the deceased were also deposited in that same morgue for autopsy. Investigation is in progress.”