Omisore’s Emergence As APC National Secretary Will Retire Aregbesola, Others From Politics – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the emergence of Senator Iyiola Omisore as the National Secretary of All Progressives Congress will force some politicians in the state out of politics.

Oyetola said this on Thursday at the reception organised by the state government and APC in the state in honour of the national scribe of the party, who is an indigene of Osun State.

Although the governor did not mention the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the minister had spoken against Omisore’s nomination as the party’s secretary while his group, The Osun Progressives, also did not support Omisore’s emergence.

The governor said some politicians were afraid of him when he was a member of the National Executive Caretaker Committee of the APC. Aregbesola’s group had demanded Oyetola’s resignation from the caretaker committee of the party then.

He said further that now that Omisore had been elected the national secretary of the ruling party, those aggrieved politicians would abandon politics completely.

Oyetola said, “When I was member of the National Caretaker Committee of the party some politicians in the state were afraid of my person. Now that Iyiola Omisore emerged party National Secretary, some of them will abandon politics.

“Omisore is not just in charge of the secretariat, but he is also a member of the National Working Committee of the party.

“This is the first time a politician from Osun will be getting such responsibility apart from just being the party ex-officio

“Osun and South-West now have big stake in the party. I now urge you all to start the task of my re-election in earnest, let us work toward getting 450,000 votes to win the governorship landslide.”

The Chairman of APC in Osun State, Mr Gboyega Famodun, who made a veiled reference to The Osun Progressives, a group being supported by Aregbesola, said Omisore’s emergence will bury members of the group politically.

He said, “Some people in our party calling themselves ‘Progressives’ positioned themselves as opposition, they acted as if they are greater than our party.

“The emergence of Omisore has shut them off and we will lay them finally to rest with the victory of Oyetola in July 16th 2022.”

Omisore describes his emergence as the national scribe of the party as a good sign for the APC in the state.He said the party would begin to win elections in the state from now on.

Omisore, he said, “My emergence as the National Secretary of All Progressives Congress portends greatness, victory for Osun in all elections. You know that Osun is APC state so we are overwhelmed by this privileged to serve as the national secretary of APC.

“I admonished every member of APC and citizen of Osun State to appreciate the party for the privileged given to me by voting massively for Governor Oyetola in July 2022. APC is united in Osun and we will do all our best to sustain this.”