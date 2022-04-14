INEC Official Killed, 2 Others Missing As Gunmen Attack Voter Registration Centre In Imo

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nwokorie Anthony, has been confirmed dead while two others were declared missing following gunmen attack on a Continuous Voter Registration (CRV) centre in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident was confirmed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, in a press statement on Thursday.

THE WHISTLER had reported that some heavily armed men attacked the CRV centre on Thursday, threatening that there would be no election in 2023.

Festus said the resident electoral officer of the state, Professor Emeka Ezeonu, reported that the attackers shot and killed Mr. Anthony at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) in Ihitte Uboma LGA.

He further revealed that the voter registration exercise in the local government has been suspended.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

“This is sequel to a report by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Emeka Ezeonu, to the effect that today, 14th of April 2022, Mr. Nwokorie Anthony, a staff of Imo state office of the commission involved in the ongoing CRV exercise was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihite Uboma Local government Area.

“The REC Turther reported that the State Office is making efforts to locate the whereabouts or the two remaining staffs involved in the registration exercise.

“Prior to this incident, the Commission had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba Local government area of the state on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji- Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

“The Commission extends its condolences to the family of Nwokorie Anthony and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The incident has been reported to the security agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident and bring the culprits to justice.

“We enjoin the President General of the various Town Unions in Imo State as well as all the critical stakeholders to protect staff of the commission engaged in national assignment.

“The safety and security of staff is of paramount importance to the commission particularly with the devolution of registration exercise beyond our State and Local Government Area offices nation in our determination to serve Nigeria better,” he said.