Port Harcourt-Aba Railway Project Completed— NRC

The Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) Mr. Fidet Okhiria says said the 63-kilometre Port Harcourt-Aba railway project has been completed.

Okhiria disclosed this when he led a delegation to inspect the project that was handled by the federal government which is part of the larger Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railroad project initiated by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NRC boss said there are some finishing touches to complete on the tracks and once that was completed, train services would commence.

According to him, “The project from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri is not yet completed. They (contractors) are working in phases, and they have laid tracks up to Aba.

“We are so anxious to commence operation. Therefore, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, directed us to come and inspect the project so that we can plan ahead of the operations.

“We inspected from Port Harcourt to Aba, and we can confirm the main tracks have reached Aba in Abia.

“As we speak, you can put a locomotive on the track to Aba, but that will not be good enough for commercial purposes, hence, we are working hard to resume operations.

“We are looking to start operations within months, and we have drawn a timeline. If we don’t start running on the track, it will go bad, and vandals will take possession.

“We are going to meet and work out possible plan; so very soon, Port Harcourt-Aba train services will start, he concluded”.