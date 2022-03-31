Three Weeks After Egbunike’s Death, IGP Orders Kokumo To Take Charge Of FCID

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the posting of DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Department.

Kokumo is to replace the late DIG Joseph Egbunike, who until his death was in charge of the FCID.

Egbunike had died on March 8, 2022, after he slumped in his office and was rushed to the National Hospital for medical attention where he was confirmed dead.

Kokumo according to a statement from the Police was appointed to the Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, and a Master’s Degree in Sociology with a speciality in Criminology from the University of Lagos.

He has attended several specialised and strategic courses within and outside Nigeria including the Forensic Science and Application of Forensic and DNA Skills Course at the University of Benin.

He was a member of Senior Executive Course 41, 2019, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

The newly appointed FCIB Boss has also served in various operational, investigative and administrative capacities within the Force including Commanding Officer, 16 Police Mobile Force, Abeokuta, Deputy Commissioner of Police and General Investigations, FCID.

He has equally served as Commissioner of Police in both Edo and Osun State Commands, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Federal Operations, and the Zone 2 Command, Lagos.

Until his recent posting, he was the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja.