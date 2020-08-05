One Dies, Two Injure In Anambra Road Mishap

34 SHARES Share Tweet

One person died and two others sustained various degrees of injuries in Wednesday’s auto-crash near Golden Tulip Hotels’ junction, Agulu, in Anambra State.

THE WHISTLER gathered in Awka that the fatal crash involved a Toyota Highlander with an enlistment number FGG33KJ and a Hijet Daihatsu pickup without a registration number.

RC Pascal Anigbo, Anambra State sector public education officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said a total of five male adults were involved. He added that an FRSC rescue team from Nanka Outpost was dispatched to the scene, and that the victims were reportedly taken to St Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi Nnukwu.

An eyewitness told newsmen that four of the victims were travelling in the pickup with two seated inside and two in the bucket, adding that the crash was caused by lane diversion.

The sector commander of the FRSC, Anambra State, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi, while warning drivers against all forms of dangerous driving, advised drivers to obey lane discipline and tolerate other road users.