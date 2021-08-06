One kIlled As Armed Robbers Attack Two Banks In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has said its men have been deployed to go after the hoodlums who raided two banks in Iree, in the Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, said this on Thursday while reacting to the robbery incident.

The PPRO said, “Our tactical teams have been deployed in the area. They are after the hoodlums who attacked the banks.”

The armed robbers were said to have invaded the banks at around 4pm and carried out their operations for about 15 minutes before they left.

They were said to have escaped through the road leading to Ada, shooting in the air as they escaped.

One person was reportedly shot dead during the operation but it could not be ascertained if they carted away money and the number of injured person.