Rescued Kidnap Victims Were Police Recruits, Not UTME Candidates- JAMB

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has clarified that seven individuals recently rescued by security agencies after being kidnapped while travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo were not candidates of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME), contrary to initial reports that wrongly identified them as such.

The Board said the development brings immense relief, noting that the thought of the individuals remaining in the custody of their captors was deeply distressing, and added that prayers are with the remaining victims for their safe rescue.

Public Communication Advisor of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who signed the statement as OrgExpert, stated that none of the victims were UTME candidates and that they were individuals who had travelled to Makurdi to participate in the ongoing police recruitment exercise and were returning to Otukpo at the time of the incident.

“ It is regrettable that, in moments like this, there is a tendency to hastily malign government institutions particularly the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) without proper verification of facts. Such premature conclusions appear, at times, to be driven more by a desire to assign blame than to seek truth,” he said.

Benjamin noted that some individuals even attempted to link the incident to the Board’s examination schedule, despite clear inconsistencies in that narrative, and said one would expect that, in light of the facts now established, those who propagated these unfounded claims would extend a public apology to JAMB for the unwarranted damage to its reputation.

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He emphasised that the victims were not examination candidates but participants in a police recruitment exercise who were returning to their base in Otukpo, but stressed that regardless of their identity or purpose of travel, no Nigerian deserves to be subjected to kidnapping and that such incidents should unite citizens in concern and compassion rather than serve as an opportunity to disparage institutions.

The statement added that even at the onset, there were clear indications that the initial narrative lacked credibility, as the structure of UTME examinations makes it highly unlikely for candidates who know one another to be assigned to the same centre or to travel together for the exam, noting that the widespread traction of such a flawed account highlights the need for greater responsibility in information dissemination.

“As citizens, we must cultivate the discipline of verifying facts before drawing conclusions or assigning blame. Supporting our institutions in their efforts to deliver on their mandates is far more constructive than undermining them based on unverified claims,” Benjamin said.

He reaffirmed that the Board remains committed to implementing progressive, development-driven policies that will continue to elevate its operations to global standards and will not be deterred by unfounded criticism or the efforts of detractors.

The Board also expressed hope that Nigeria’s security architecture continues to improve, ensuring that no citizen regardless of identity, purpose, or destination falls victim to such criminal acts.