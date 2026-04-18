Stocks Extend Rally, Add N3.39tn In Nine-Day Gain

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian stock market extended its bullish run on Friday, posting a ninth consecutive gain as investors added N3.391tn in value.

Strong buying interest in NAHCO, Trans-Nationwide Express, Ecobank Transnational, Access Corporation, Daar Communications, and 39 other equities drove the rally.



Market capitalisation rose from N136.435tn to N139.826tn, a gain of N3.391tn or 2.49 per cent.

The All-Share Index climbed 5,266.55 points, or 2.49 per cent, to close at 217,167.57.

Year-to-date return rose to 39.56 per cent, while market breadth stayed positive with 44 gainers against 27 losers.

NAHCO and Trans-Nationwide Express led gainers, rising 10 per cent each to N220 and N6.05, respectively.

Advertisement

Ecobank Transnational gained 9.97 per cent to N67.30, Access Corporation rose 9.93 per cent to N29.90, while Daar Communications advanced 9.64 per cent to N1.82.



A Lagos-based market analyst said sustained buying momentum reflected improved investor sentiment and anticipation of stronger corporate earnings across the banking and industrial sectors.



Mecure led losers, falling 9.96 per cent to N60.60, followed by Honeywell Flour, down 9.52 per cent to N19, and Abbey Mortgage Bank at N8.10.

E-Tranzact dropped 9.27 per cent to N18.60, while Caverton Offshore Support Group fell 9.02 per cent to N5.55.

Total traded volume surged 115.08 per cent to 1.26 billion shares worth N54.35 billion across 56,923 deals.

Advertisement

Sterling Bank led volume chart with 383.85 million shares, accounting for 30.51 per cent of total trades.

Aradel topped the value chart at N9.75 billion, representing 17.94 per cent of the day’s turnover.