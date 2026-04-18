Adidi Outlines Vision For AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency

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Sarah Ivie Adidi, an aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has articulated a broad vision for effective representation, emphasizing accountability, inclusive development, and strong advocacy at the National Assembly.

Adidi, speaking on Saturday as part of her consultation, said the approaching elections present a defining moment for constituents to elect a representative capable of prioritising their interests above partisan considerations and political expediency.

“As the electoral drums begin to beat, a fundamental question confronts us: who truly possesses the capacity to deliver and the courage to represent the people without compromise?” she said.

She stressed that the electorate is increasingly discerning and expects leadership that goes beyond rhetoric to deliver tangible outcomes across critical sectors.

“The stakes are high, and the people of AMAC/Bwari deserve representation unencumbered by mediocrity – leadership that will fearlessly articulate their needs and leverage every available platform to secure meaningful development,” Adidi stated.

According to her, “We must elect a voice that is unwavering in its commitment to the people – one that is not swayed by fleeting political favour or the allure of personal gain.”

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Adidi, who highlighted her experience and grassroots engagement, said she has “dedicated myself to empowering the marginalized, amplifying the voices of the unheard, and driving initiatives that deliver real, measurable impact in people’s lives.”

She added, “True leadership is about understanding the pulse of the constituency and translating that understanding into policies and actions that uplift communities.”

Positioning herself as a candidate for transformative representation, she expressed confidence in her ability to navigate the legislative process and attract development to the constituency.

“With proven leadership, integrity, and passion for service, I am prepared to navigate the complexities of the National Assembly to secure AMAC/Bwari’s rightful place in the nation’s development agenda,” she said.

Adidi emphasised, “The future of our constituency hangs in the balance. The choice before us is clear – to entrust our collective aspirations to leadership that has consistently demonstrated a commitment to progress, unity, and service. I am ready to deliver.”