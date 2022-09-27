Ortom Denies Abandoning Wike, Insists Ayu Must Go

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has denied abandoning Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State governor, whose camp has been demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu is also from Benue State and received nomination and support from Wike and Ortom before he replaced Uche Secondus in 2021 as National Chairman.

Contrary to reports that he was backing Ayu against Wike, Ortom said it was untrue that he has broken away from the camp of his Rivers State counterpart.

Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, had earlier in response to a Benue group, Jemgbagh Development Association, refuted the allegation that his boss has a hand in Ayu’s travails.

But the Benue governor, while addressing journalists shortly after returning from a London trip alongside Wike on Tuesday, said his aide’s statement was twisted to sow more seeds of discord between members of the PDP.

He said, “There is no breaking away from our group (Wike’s camp). I still sympathize with Wike for the injustices meted out on him and our group.”

“I just came back from London this morning with Wike and I still maintain my stand on what I said. I have not moved away from there. The party leadership has not been fair to Governor Wike based on the activities that took place during the convention and after the convention.

“They have not been able to adequately deploy the internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party to resolve those issues. So, I still sympathize and stand with Wike and let the leadership of the party at the national level do the right thing. It is not too late to do so,” he said.

According to Governor Ortom “Politics is about interest, and where your interest is not protected, you have the right to protest” stressing that “We remain committed to the PDP but still want the right thing to be done, so that everybody will be carried along.”

While noting that it is not late to resolve the issues, Governor Ortom further pointed out that with the interface he had with the Board of Trustees, BOT of the party, he hopes that issues will be properly addressed.

“The issue in contention about the National Chairman, the BOT, was here some few days ago and we deliberated on the matter. They sought to know what my feeling was about the crisis and I told them the truth as far as I am concerned.

“I gave them my recommendations and I hope that justice will be done so that our party will gain its position to take over power in 2023,” he said.

The Governor maintained that despite the crisis rocking the party at the national level, Benue State does not have any problem, stressing that “from bottom to top, we are good to go, as far as our party is concerned. I am working for our candidates.”

On the outcome of the caucus meeting, the Governor said after due consultations, a Benue North-West Senatorial campaign team for the Senate will be constituted, pointing out that it will be integrated into the main campaign council of PDP in Benue State.