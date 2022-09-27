Prosecute Violators Of Electoral Act, Enugu Guber Candidate Tells INEC

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission should educate Nigerians on the dangers of engaging in election racketeering ahead of the 2023 polls.

Barr Ken Ikeh, the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Enugu State, gave the advice on Tuesday in a chat with THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

According to him, the Act reduced defects that used to mar Nigeria’s electoral processes.

He said, “Even though sections 21 and 22 of the 2022 Electoral Act as amended have made copious provisions with regards to proprietary right in a voters card and has criminalized the acts of buying and selling of voters’ cards, it still requires efforts by the commission to enhance the level of voters’ confidence in the process so that citizens will know the dangers of engaging in racketeering at the polls.

“The commission should also make adequate arrangements to ensure that whoever contravenes the Electoral Act shall be arrested, investigated and prosecuted irrespective of social status. This will serve as a deterrent to polls vandals and their sponsors.”

He expressed hope that the Electoral Act would enthrone free and fair polls in 2023 general elections.

Ikeh said, “The 2022 Electoral Act, as amended, will ensure that there are marginal cases after the 2023 general elections. Such provisions include the introduction of technological devices such as the card readers and Bimodal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BIVAS), introduction of electronic codes for submission of list of candidates, a more credible method of substitution of candidates and other innovative provisions intended to improve our electoral processes and political civilization.

“Most of the conducts that jeopardize a free, fair and credible poll have been criminalized by the 2022 Act such that their penalties are discouraging to electoral vandals and their sponsors.”