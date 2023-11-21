Osimhen, Oshoala Nominated For Globe Soccer Awards

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian football stars, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have been nominated for the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards.

Super Eagles hit man, Victor Osimhen made the 29-man list for the men’s category of the award following a scintillating year for club and country.

The 24-year-old played a key role to lead Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, winning the league’s top scorer award with 26 goals.

He also finished as the top scorer in the qualifying series of the 2024 Nations Cup with 10 goals.

The former Lille striker has been nominated alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Lautaro Martinez.

Others nominees include: Nicolò Barella, Jude Bellingham, Karim Benzema, Yassine Bounou, Antoine Griezmann, Ilkay Gundogan, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Robert Lewandowski.

Osimhen won the ‘Emerging Player of the year’ in the 2022 edition of the award.

He has also made the final top ten nominees of the 2023 CAF Player of the year award.

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala was nominated for the women’s category of the award following her key role in Barcelona Femeni’s Uefa Women’s Champion League triumph last season.

This is the first time Oshoala will be nominated for the prestigious award.

The first online voting phase for the award has been opened on Tuesday, the second voting phase will involve the public and the official Globe Soccer Gala jury, made up of 30 eminent figures from the football industry including Casillas, Figo, Totti, Capello and Lippi, who will make the final selection between 12 and 28 December.

The winners will be announced on January 19, 2024 at a Gala event in Dubai.

The Globe Soccer Awards is organized by the European Club Association in conjunction with the European Association of Player’s Agents.