BREAKING: NFF Appoints Finidi George As New Super Eagles Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Finidi George as the new head coach of the Super Eagles

The NFF disclosed the development on Monday.

The NFF Board also approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Committee to hand over to the former winger.

The 52-year-old former Ajax Amsterdam and Real Betis forward spent 20 months as an assistant to the outgoing José Santos Peseiro.

He served as the interim coach after the Peseiro’s resignation leading the national team to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

As interim coach, George took the team to two friendly matches in Morocco last month, where the team beat Ghana 2-1 victory and lost 0-2 to Mali.

“George, a member of the so-styled ‘Golden Generation’ that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Tunisia and emerged as the second most entertaining team in Nigeria’s debut at the FIFA World Cup finals in USA the same year, won 62 caps for Nigeria, including featuring at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup finals,” the NFF said in a statement.

His memorable moment was when he “assisted Rashidi Yekini (of blessed memory) to score Nigeria’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal against Bulgaria in Dallas, USA on 19th June 1994,” NFF said.

The new coach won gold, silver and bronze medals from the 1992, 1994, 2000 and 2002 AFCON tournaments.