Osinbajo Support Groups Buy N100m APC Nomination Forms For VP

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s ambition to contest the presidential primary on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, got a boost on Thursday as supporters purchased his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

The forms were fixed for N100 million.

With this development, he will contest the 2023 presidential primary against his former political ally, Mr Bola Tinubu, who’s APC National Leader.

This was revealed by his spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, in a statement on Twitter.

Akande said the forms were collected by representatives of Osinbajo’s support groups.

“A passionate team of support groups and individual Nigerians from across the country have raised funds to support the purchase of APC nomination forms for the Vice President’s 2023 presidential bid,” Akande disclosed.

“Today, the forms are being collected by representatives of the team, just as the VP continues his interactions with APC stakeholders across the States. Today, VP Osinbajo is in Cross River and Bayelsa States,” he stated.

Osinbajo brings to 15 southerners who have already collected and indicated interest to vie for the APC presidential ticket during the May 30th and June 2nd primaries.

The aspirants from the South are Governors Dave Umahi and Ben Ayade of Ebonyi and Cross River States respectively.

Others are former Governor Rochas Okorocha, ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole, APC stalwart, Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Kayode Fayemi, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba and a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Others from the South contesting on the platform of the APC include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and influential Pastor, Tunde Bakare.

Like Osinbajo, the serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare, obtained the N100 million presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the APC on Thursday.

Bakare would officially declare his presidential ambition on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District in Abuja.