Osinbajo, Tinubu, Others Attend S/West Presidential Aspirants Meeting In Lagos

By Olufemi Makinde

Former Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande and a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, have convened a meeting with South-West presidential aspirants on the platform of the party.

The meeting which is underway at the Lagos House now is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Others at the meeting include the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, is also at the meeting.

Sources said the meeting is expected to foster unity in the region and reduce the number of presidential aspirants from the South West which currently stands at seven.

Leaders in the region have expressed concern about the accusations and war of words between supporters of Tinubu and Osinbajo.

Members of the party have said it is better for the region to present just one presidential aspirant to increase the chances of the South West.

