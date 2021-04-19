Osun Hunters Engage Herdsmen In Gunduel, Foil Abduction

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Some hunters engaged armed herdsdmen in a gun battle at Koka village in the Obokun Local Government area of Osun State on Sunday night.

Our correspondent gathered that the criminal hersdmen invaded the village in an attempt to abduct villagers at around 11:30pm on Sunday but the quick intervention of the hunters foiled the plans.

It was gathered that three of the villagers were shot in the process but the hunters suceeded in forcing the hoodlums to flee the community without accomplishing their mission .

Sources said the armed hoodlums were eight in number and that they divided themselves into two groups.

One of the groups was said to be breaking into houses and bringing people out while the other group was said to have mounted surveillance on the road.

They were said to have rained bullets on the first house they attacked and three villagers were shot and injured in the process.

However, the hoodlums reportedly fled into the forest as the hunters arrived and engaged them in a shootout.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

Opalola said, “Some herdsmen on Sunday attacked Koka Village in Obokun Local Government Area, and attempted to abduct some villagers.

“Villagers and hunters mobilised and engaged the attackers in a firefight and liberated themselves. Three villagers sustained bullet wounds. Those injured were responding to treatment at Asubiaro State Hospital, Osogbo.

“Police have deployed some of their men to join the locals on search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspects.”