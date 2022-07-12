Osun: No Selling Of Alcohol, Police Warn Against Violence During Gov Poll

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has said the police will not allow anybody to perpetrate any act that can derail the Saturday governorship election holding in Osun State.

To make sure the atmosphere in the state is peaceful, he said selling of alcohol, dancing and drumming around each of the polling units during the election had been banned.

The IGP speaking during stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He said the police and other security agencies would work together to make sure that the election is held in a peaceful atmosphere and nobody will be allowed to intimidate others before , during and after the exercise.

He said, “We will not allow any person or group of person no matter how highly and lowly placed in the society to derail the electoral process.

“I urge political, opinion, and community leaders to provide the moral leadership that will motivate citizens to conduct themselves according to electoral law and the constitution of Nigeria.”

The IGP said nobody would be allowed to wear clothes or caps with logo or colour of any political party at the polling area on the election day.

“No person is allowed to move around with security details around the polling units. Indeed, the appropriate directive has been given for the withdrawal of details around politically exposed persons.

“Everyone is enjoined to vote and return to their respective houses within approved perimeters of the polling centres. No one is allowed to move about from one polling unit to another as there will be restriction on movement on the day of the election.

“Only INEC accredited election monitors, observers are permitted to move around for the purpose of election monitoring and the must all wear their INEC accreditation tags. Only accredited journalists are allowed to cover the election.

“Vote-buying or any form of inducement are not allowed and remain very serious offences. Praise singing, dancing, drumming are not allowed around the polling units.

“Selling of alcoholic beverages around the polling section, booth, or collation centres is totally banned. Anybody who causes violence around polling units or threatens public peace in any manner before, during and after an election shall be apprehended and dealt with according to law,” he added