NEPZA Warns Against Illegal Invasion Of $300m Abuja Industrial Park

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has warned against any attempt to frustrate Zeberced, the Management Company of the Abuja Industrial Park, on the accelerated construction of the $300 million-worth Free Trade Zone.

The Managing Director of the Authority, Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, made the remark during a routine visit to the site in Abuja.

“We are glad to see that the construction is accelerating, which has justified President Bola Tinubu’s licensing of Abuja Industrial Park as a Free Trade Zone. With this initiative, the administration has boosted the country’s manufacturing and export indices through a $300m investment.

“Located in the Idu Industrial Layout Phase IV, the 250-hectare park is set to house over 170 factories and create roughly 40,000 jobs for the country’s teeming youth population and also open up the FCT for massive industrial activities,’’ Ogunyemi said.

Ogunyemi, also the Chief Executive of NEPZA, urged the host communities to protect the project the government had delivered to them, adding that only a secure environment could attract investment of this magnitude.

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In a related development, Ogunyemi had expressed displeasure at the action of Jiwa Youth who on 8th August unlawfully invaded the zone premises by pulling down a section of the perimeter fence to create an unauthorised access road.

He described the incident as “unacceptable and a direct attack on investor confidence” in Nigeria’s Free Trade Zones.

“While the Authority recognises the importance of maintaining harmonious relations with host and neighbouring communities and remains sensitive to legitimate community concerns, NEPZA shall not tolerate unilateral encroachment, destruction, and theft in the zone, as such actions contravene Section 13(1) of the NEPZA Act.

“For the umpteenth time, the public must understand that no person shall enter, remain in, or reside in a zone without the prior permission of the Authority.

“Beyond the immediate threat to the safety of persons and property, the situation has the potential to undermine investor confidence, disrupt industrial activities, and expose investment to acts of vandalism, theft, trespass, and other security threats.

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“The Authority has taken steps by alerting the Minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Commissioner of Police to grant the use of the federal security infrastructure to deal with these emerging threats.

“Our mandate is to provide a secure, stable, and globally competitive environment for investors. This breach falls short of that standard. This company has done a lot for the surrounding communities and should be supported in return,” the MD stated.

The Managing Director revealed immediate actions to forestall a long-term solution, to include meetings with the Minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, to discuss the road network around the Industrial Park and a joint investigation with the Nigeria Police Force and the FCT to identify those responsible and any internal lapses.

Others include full support to the affected company for loss assessment and to address disruption to their business, the reinforcement of the perimeter fence, installation of additional CCTV, floodlights, and 24-hour internal and external patrols across the zone.

“NEPZA reassures all current and prospective investors that the safety of personnel and assets remains our top priority. This isolated incident will not deter the Authority’s commitment to making Nigeria’s FTZs the destination of choice for global investment,’’ Ogunyemi said.