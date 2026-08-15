BREAKING: Adeleke Wins His Polling Unit With 421 Votes

Nigeria Politics
By Gbade OGUNWALE
Ademola-Adeleke
Senator Ademola Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has won his polling unit 009 Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North local government.

The results, announced by the Presiding Officer, Adebimpe Susan Dunsin, showed that Adeleke, who is the candidate of the Accord Party scored 421 votes.

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The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji won 29 votes while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam got only one vote

Only 457 of the 1082 voters who registered at the unit came out to cast their vote at the time voting was concluded at 4:15pm.

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