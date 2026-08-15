UBEC Expands Alternative Education For Girls, Young Mothers In Lagos

Girls and young mothers whose education has been interrupted by early pregnancy, socio-economic challenges and other circumstances now have an opportunity to return to learning following the rehabilitation of the Alternative High School for Girls in Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Aisha Garba, said the rehabilitated school was designed to provide a second-chance pathway for girls and young women who could not continue their education through the conventional school system.

Garba stated on Saturday during the commissioning of the rehabilitated facility, stressing that girls who dropped out of school should not be regarded as lost causes.

“A girl who drops out of school should not be regarded as a lost cause. A young mother who wants to return to school should not be told that her time has passed. A girl whose circumstances prevented her from completing her education should be given an alternative opportunity to return to education,” she said.

She said the school would enable beneficiaries to return to learning, complete their education, acquire vocational skills and build productive futures, adding that their circumstances should not determine their access to quality education or future prospects.

Garba traced the vision behind the school to 2007, when Senator Oluremi Tinubu was First Lady of Lagos State, and commended her sustained commitment to creating opportunities for girls and young women to learn, develop their abilities and fulfil their potential.

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She said the initiative also aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places education and human capital development among national priorities.

The UBEC Executive Secretary also acknowledged the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, who represented the First Lady at the event, for her commitment to education and vulnerable children.

She commended the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, for supporting educational and mentorship initiatives aimed at promoting academic development, character formation and life skills among young people.

The rehabilitated school comprises two blocks with more than 26 classrooms, facilities for Agriculture, Physics and Biology, as well as vocational training areas for cosmetology, garment-making, hairdressing, catering and home economics.

The facility also has a library and Information and Communication Technology facilities to strengthen academic learning and practical skills development.

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Garba disclosed that work was ongoing on another Alternative High School for Girls in Ikorodu, Lagos State, as part of efforts to expand access to alternative education and provide more girls and young women with opportunities to continue their education.

Representing the First Lady, Shettima described the education of the girl child as paramount to nation building and appreciated UBEC for its intervention in rehabilitating and equipping the school.

She recalled that the institution was established to enable girls affected by early pregnancy and other socio-economic challenges to return to school, complete their secondary education and acquire vocational skills.

She urged the students to remain focused and resilient, stressing that their past experiences should not define their future.

She also encouraged the students to make full use of the educational and skills opportunities provided by the institution.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Education, Ikharo Attah explained that the commissioning is part of efforts to strengthen alternative education as a pathway for girls and young women who have been unable to continue through the conventional school system.

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It noted that with academic, ICT and vocational facilities available at the school, beneficiaries can pursue secondary education while developing practical skills that can support their future livelihoods.