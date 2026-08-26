Otti Commissions Obingwa Hospital, Honours Chima Ubani.

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has commissioned the 80-bed Obingwa General Hospital in Mgboko, Obingwa Local Government Area, naming the facility after the late pro-democracy activist and former Executive Director of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Comrade Chima Ubani.

The hospital, which is the first retrofitted and digitally equipped secondary healthcare facility completed under the Otti administration, is expected to provide modern medical services to residents of Obingwa and neighbouring communities.

Commissioning the facility on Tuesday, Governor Otti said the decision to name the hospital after Ubani was in recognition of the late activist’s contributions to democracy, justice and the welfare of Nigerians.

Ubani, who died in an accident in 2005, was described by Otti as a courageous advocate who participated actively in campaigns against military dictatorship and repressive economic policies.

The governor described him as “a martyr of the masses”, noting that he died while pursuing the ideals for which he was known.

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Otti said the Chima Ubani General Hospital would significantly improve access to quality healthcare for hundreds of thousands of residents in Obingwa and neighbouring communities.

“Today, we have gathered to commission a secondary healthcare facility that will further expand our access to quality medical services for hundreds of thousands of our people in Obingwa Local Government Area and beyond,” he said.

The governor explained that the facility would serve communities outside Obingwa because of its proximity to Aba, Osisioma and Ugwunagbo Local Government Areas.

“And why do I say beyond? This place is very close to Aba, close to Osisioma, and even close to Ugwunagbo,” Otti added.

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He said his administration had continued to prioritise healthcare because of its importance to human development, adding that investments in the sector had helped restore public confidence in the state’s healthcare institutions and contributed to saving lives, particularly mothers and newborns.

Otti charged the management of the hospital to ensure uninterrupted service delivery, directing that the facility must operate round the clock, including weekends.

“Your responsibility is to ensure that this facility operates effectively and provides the services for which it was established. It must not be a facility that opens only on working days,” he said.

He also warned against vandalism, truancy and other acts capable of undermining the effective operation of the facility.

According to him, the hospital represents a significant investment of taxpayers resources and must provide commensurate value to the people.

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“The people of Abia have invested their resources in this facility, and it must be protected. There should be no vandalism, truancy or any form of sabotage,” the governor warned.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Uche, said the remodelled 80-bed hospital reflected the Otti administration’s commitment to developing a modern, accessible and technology-driven healthcare system in the state.

Uche disclosed that the facility was equipped with telehealth technology that would enable health workers to connect patients, including pregnant women at primary healthcare centres, with medical specialists for early detection of complications and timely intervention.

He said the digital platform, which was customised for Abia and capable of communicating in Igbo, would also allow Nigerian medical professionals in the diaspora to remotely support patient care.

“The location or place of domicile should not be a barrier to quality healthcare access,” the commissioner said.

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, commended Governor Otti for what he described as legacy projects being executed across the state.

Abaribe assured that the people of Obingwa and Abia would reciprocate the administration’s development efforts during the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers of Obingwa, former council vice-chairman, Eze Nwabiaraije Eneogwe, commended Otti for what he described as purposeful and inclusive leadership.

Eneogwe said the administration’s interventions had restored the people’s confidence in governance.

He, however, appealed to the governor to consider the construction of the Ukpakiri-Ntighauzo-Obingwa Road, saying the project would improve accessibility and further promote development in the area.