Abia LP Urges Candidates, Members To Embrace Issue-Based Campaigns

The State Chairman of the Labour Party, Abia State Chapter, Hon. Peter Azubuike , has called on all National Assembly candidates of the party, party leaders, members, supporters and the general public to embrace peaceful, responsible and issue-based political engagement throughout the campaign period.

The State Chairman in a statement on Thursday noted that the commencement of the campaign is pursuant to the electoral timetable and guidelines set by INEC, which has the statutory responsibility for determining the commencement of election campaigns.

Hon. Azubuike particularly called on all National Assembly candidates contesting under the platform of the Labour Party to make issues, ideas, competence, experience and their records of service the central focus of their campaigns.

According to him, candidates should use the campaign period to explain to the electorate their vision for their respective constituencies, their legislative priorities and how they intend to contribute to the economic and infrastructural development of Abia State and the wellbeing of its people.

The State Chairman assured Abians that the National Assembly candidates presented by the Labour Party are credible, competent and committed individuals with verifiable records and the capacity to provide effective representation for their respective constituencies.

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He expressed confidence that the candidates, when elected, will work with the administration of Governor Alex C. Otti and other relevant stakeholders to support policies and initiatives capable of delivering even greater developmental results for Abia State.

Hon. Azubuike therefore appealed to Abians to give the Labour Party’s National Assembly candidates the same confidence, goodwill and support they have demonstrated towards Governor Alex Otti and his administration over the past three years.

He said effective representation at the National Assembly remains critical to complementing the developmental efforts of the state government, particularly through quality legislation, effective oversight, constituency representation and the attraction of appropriate federal interventions and opportunities to Abia.

The State Chairman also assured the electorate that the leadership of the Labour Party in Abia State will continue to provide facts, figures and relevant information about its candidates, their records, programmes and legislative priorities throughout the campaign period.

He explained that the objective is to ensure that every Abian and resident of the state has access to adequate information to make informed decisions at the polls, stressing that no Abian or resident should be left behind in understanding the choices before them.

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Hon. Azubuike called on all members and supporters of the Labour Party to remain united, peaceful and disciplined, and to demonstrate the values of the party through the quality of their campaigns and their respect for the democratic process.

He equally appealed to all political stakeholders and the general public to make the campaign period an opportunity for constructive debate, peaceful participation and the presentation of competing ideas on how best to move Abia State and Nigeria forward.

Hon. Azubuike therefore urged all Labour Party candidates and members to conduct their campaigns in full compliance with the rules and guidelines established by the electoral umpire.