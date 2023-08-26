Otti Joins Sanwo-Olu, Soludo, Other Governors At UNDP’s Leadership Retreat In Rwanda

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has joined some of his colleagues in the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) at a United Nations Development Programme’s Executive Leadership Retreat in Kigali, Rwanda.

The line-up of personalities at the three-day retreat with the theme, “The Future of Pan-Africanism and Integration in a Changing World,” include the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame; former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta; and former Tanzanian President, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

Some of the governors in attendance at the event which started Thursday are the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State; Umar Bago of Niger State, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

The retreat which is organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) would equip participating leaders with enhanced leadership skills, knowledge, and the mindset necessary to cultivate the leading of others.

According to Lealem Berhand Dinku of (UNDP), the retreat is part of its commitment to raising the level of governance in Africa and other parts of the world.

Dinku said by focusing on experiential learning, exploration and reflection, the participants will be equipped with the necessary skills and competencies to lead in highly complex and uncertain environments.

It added, “In today’s dynamic world, the multiplicity of mega rends – ranging from invisible threats to democratic governance, the impact of an increasingly digital and innovation-driven society, a looming job crisis, a growing youth population with an elusive youth dividend, the rapid pace of urbanisation, a highly globalised world, to rising climate change, pose tremendous challenges for African countries”.