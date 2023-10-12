Otti Reconstitutes Boards Of Enyimba, Two Other State-Owned Football Clubs

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Abia, Dr Alex Otti, has reconstituted the boards of the state’s three foremost football clubs.

The clubs are Enyimba International Football Club, Abia Warriors and Abia Comets.

A statement signed by the Abia State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu said for Enyimba International Football Club, the team will have Eric Asomugha as Vice Chairman and Frank Adiele Alaribe as the Secretary.

Other board members of the club are Uche Okechukwu, Nwazue Ernest Chibuike, Dr .Barr. Chijioke Collins O, Ude Jerry, Herbert Okonkwo, Raymond Izuwa and Onwunali Jap Nnamdi.

For Abia Warriors, the board will have James Agbaha Ochunkwo, Francis Obinna N. (Secretary), Nwoke Chibuzor Emmanuel, Anokwuru Dennis Chinonye, Nwokocha Charles Agwu, Ukaegbu Herbert, Okezie Chimezie, Francis Chibuike Chilaka and Emeka Nwanna.

The statement also listed members of the board of Abia Comets to include Onuoha Marshal Ibe, Nna Henry, Henry Steven (Secretary), Anyanwu Hope Ibezim, Onwuchekwa Chukwu, Okereke Chinedu Emmanuel and Chidi U. Obasi.

Recall that Otti had upon assumption of office as the governor of the state ordered the dissolution all boards of agencies and parastatals of the state government, with immediate effect.

Otti’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ferdinand Ekeoma had in a statement on May 30 said, “Governor Otti has directed the immediate dissolution of all boards of Abia State Government agencies and parastatals and subsequently ordered the chief executives of these organisations to hand over to those next in line to them.”