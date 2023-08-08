Otti To Prioritize Investments In Infrastructure, Education, Four Other Sectors In Abia

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has declared a state of emergency in Security and five other critical sectors of the state.

Advertisement

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, while briefing newsmen shortly after the state Executive Council meeting presided over by the state governor, Alex Otti, revealed the sectors to include, security, education, infrastructure, investment, climate change, and pensions payment.

The information boss further stated that the government has concluded plans to launch “Operation Crush” to deal with insecurity in the state.

For the beautification of the state, Kanu disclosed that the state governor has approved the “Lighting Up Abia Initiative” which involves lighting up the major streets of Umuahia, Aba, and other cities of the state.

The commissioner also said the beautification also involves cutting the bushes within the expressway median lane from Okigwe gate into the state, while street lights will be installed to light up the axis.

He further revealed that the state government have also put in place, the “Reclaim Our Schools Initiative” to “underscore the premium the state government has on education,” by harvesting support from highly placed individuals, stakeholders and international agencies to finance education from the primary to tertiary levels in the state.”

Advertisement

On climate change, the commissioner disclosed that the state has concluded plans to hold a summit on climate change, the first in the state, which previous administrations in the state did not do.

He further explained that the traditional ruler in the state will start receiving their allowances from next week following the increase in the traditional rulers’ allowances from 3% to 5% in the state by Otti’s administrations.

Kanu also affirmed the state government’s commitment to the payment of outstanding pension arrears.

On Education, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eme said “The level of dilapidation of schools in the state is unimaginable,” pointing out that the state government concluded plans to plant in each local government, new primary and secondary schools.

He stated that host communities of such schools would be incorporated for the security of the schools under Community – based initiative where the communities would own the school.

Advertisement

She said the state government wants to collaborate with private schools to achieve better education and ensure that public schools are redeemed and returned to their former glory, and to galvanise the communities to be alive to their corporate social responsibility.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, said that every school in the state will be standardised by the state governor, while the Commissioner for Environment and Urban Renewal, Philemon Ogbonna regretted that past governments were not interested in domesticating climate change in the state, adding, “but Otti wants to get all involved.”