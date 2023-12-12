‘Our Party Groomed Him’ – Dickson Leads Supports For Ex-PDP Chairman’s Confirmation As RMAFC Member, Gets Senate Assent

466 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senators on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday joined their counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make a case for confirmation of Mr Desmond Akawor as a Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission.

Akawor, an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was appointed in November while still the national chairman of the PDP.

He subsequently resigned to pick up the appointment from the President, Bola Tinubu, in a letter dated November 22, 2023 and addressed to the PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umaru Damagun.

His nomination received widespread consternation in the PDP with party sources saying there would be attempts by the PDP to block his screening and confirmation.

That was not to be after he passed the screening conducted by the National Planning and Economic Affairs of the Senate and was confirmed following the submission of the report on Tuesday during plenary.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP-Kebbi North), Chairman of the Screening Committee while presenting the report said all three senators from Rivers State where the nominee comes from supported his nomination.

He informed the Senate that there was no petition against his nomination as he was properly interviewed.

“The nominee was invited and was screened.

“From the documents made available to the committee, the nominee satisfied the requirements for appointment into the office and is well experienced and adequately exposed in top level of public and private and administration and we have affirmed that he has the capacity to function.

“There are also no petitions against him.

“Three senators from Rivers State are in full support of his nomination.

“It is the opinion of the committee that the nominee is proper and fit to serve as a federal commissioner in the RMAFC.

“Based on the findings the committee is convinced of the suitability of the nominee and hereby recommends that the Senate do confirm the nomination of Ambassador Akawor Desmond as a federal commissioner representing Rivers State in RMAFC.”

Senator Mpigi Narinada representing Rivers East said Akawor ‘has been at the forefront of support even when he was in the PDP, he had the mind to support the new renewed hope agenda of this administration.

“He can do this job and is capable of serving the president and serving the country at large.

“There’s no doubt at all if he is confirmed he will do what’s necessary to make this country proud.”

Speaking in favour of his confirmation, a PDP Senator and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) rallied his party members to support Akawor’s confirmation saying he was one of the top politicians groomed by the PDP that had defected to the APC.

“Even though of recent, the nominee has left our political party to the other one, that does not take anything away from the fact that Ambassador Desmond Akawor is eminently qualified,” Dickson said.

The senator added, “Mr president, as you already know, in our zone we have the habit of encouraging and supporting eminent citizens.

“And Desmond Akawor is one of the several of those identified and groomed by our party for additional and further national service.

“So I want to lend my voice irrespective of the recent political decision which he’s free to do, it doesn’t distract from his proven record of public service and service to our country.

“Desmond Akawor is eminently qualified for any appointment even beyond what he has been nominated for and we trust he will give his best,” Dickson said.

The nominee was thereafter confirmed by the Senate when the presiding officer, Godswill Akpabio put the question to them.