Ignore Childish Politicians Who Demonise INEC After Losing Election – Yakubu Tells New RECs

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has advised newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to ignore “childish” politicians who criticize and demonize the electoral body after losing elections.

Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with RECs at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, Yakubu stated that conducting elections is a huge responsibility and sacred duty.

He noted that some desperate politicians and their supporters blame INEC and attempt to deligitimise electoral processes when they lose elections.

“I urge you not to engage in a puerile debate that adds no value to your work. At the same time, you must not be impervious to genuine criticisms,” Yakubu told the new RECs.

Instead, he asked them to maintain INEC’s tradition of consulting with stakeholders like political parties, civil society groups, media, traditional rulers, religious bodies and security agencies.

Yakubu further charged the new RECs to always be firm in ensuring fairness and transparency to all parties, warning that they must operate within the limits of their delegated powers and responsibilities.

Earlier at the event, nine newly appointed RECs were sworn into office to fill vacancies in various states.

Among them were four officers who rose through the ranks in INEC to the position of directors before their appointment as RECs.

As the RECs assume duty, Yakubu said INEC plans to conclude activities for the 2023 general elections including supplementary polls and possible rerun elections as ordered by election tribunals.

Bye-elections, he said, will also be held in at least five constituencies where vacancies have been declared due to deaths or resignations of lawmakers.

Yakubu noted that none of the new RECs will work in their states of origin per INEC’s policy.

The INEC boss thanked the outgoing RECs for their service and urged the new ones to quickly settle into their roles.

The newly deployed RECs are: