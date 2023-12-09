Over 45 Nigerians Abducted From Schools In 2023- Group

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Civil Society Organisation, the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) has disclosed that no less than 45 persons were abducted from various educational institutions in the country in 2023.

The group, in its 2023 human rights report, which was issued in Abuja, also stated that at least 750 persons were killed in attacks by bandits, terrorists and other non-state actors.

Advertisement

The PLAC’s Executive Director, Clement Nwankwo who issued the report at an event to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Human Rights Day themed ‘Freedom, Equality and Justice for All,’ lamented that the year started with attacks on unarmed civilians by insurgents and other non-state actors and is ending the same way.

“The year opened with reports of attacks on unarmed civilians by insurgents and other non-state actors on one hand, and the security forces on another.

“It is also ending the same way. In one incident, about 120 persons, including women and children, were killed in Kaduna in a mistaken air strike on the 3rd of December, leaving over 80 other persons injured.

“There are also many reports of extra-judicial killings by security forces. Other security threats from non-state actors have persisted and, in some cases, taken a turn for the worse,” he said.

Advertisement

Nwankwo noted that the status of the human rights protection in the year 2023 was examined against the backdrop of ravaging insecurity, arbitrariness exhibited by state institutions, and deepening levels of poverty.

He also expressed sadness over the level of insecurity in the country, which has compelled the federal government to deploy soldiers to virtually all of Nigeria’s 36 states.

Nwankwo maintained that the levels of impunity and breakdown of the institutions of governance pose major threats to Nigeria’s democracy, adding that there is growing encroachments on the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression, with public officials and institutions showing increasing intolerance.

He added that the report also observed the infringement of the freedom of expression and of the press that took the form of high-handed clampdown on the broadcast media by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) through arbitral imposition of fines for alleged infractions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“However, it is notable that a Nigerian Court has ruled that the NBC does not have judicial powers to impose penalties, while the Court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has adjudged that the NBC’s imposition of fines and penalties on broadcast stations violates freedom of expression.

Advertisement

“In addition, threats to civic space, particularly the ability of civil society organisations to function without restraint and encumbrance is a continuing concern,” he said.

While speaking on the police abuse of human rights which has remained a challenge in the country, Nwankwo stated that the government needs to implement Police reform in order to bring the Police and other security agencies into conformity with international and national laws and best practices that emphasise respect for human rights.

He added that the country needs to return to the path where human rights are respected and the rule of law obeyed and advised that any practices impinging on personal freedoms must be expunged.