Katsina Gov Suspends School Principal For ‘Sexual Abuse’ Of Female Student As DPO Faces Probe

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has directed for immediate suspension of a staff of Ministry of Education in the state for alleged sexual harassment of a female student.

The directive is contained in a statement issued by the Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Katsina.

The statement said, “Gov Dikko Radda has received a report of alleged sexual harassment against one Lawal Ibrahim, now a staff of the Ministry of Education.

It said Ibrahim was the Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Dantankari, Dandume Local Government area.

“In consequence therefore, the governor directed the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education to immediately suspend Lawal Ibrahim and investigate the allegation with dispatch.

“Take appropriate action and report back to the governor.”

The statement further directed the Commissioner of Police to investigate the allegation.

“The Commissioner of Police should investigate the allegation, and also investigate the Divisional Police Officer Dandume, for compromise on the matter and report back to the governor,” the statement said.