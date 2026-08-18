Over 700 APC Members Defect To ADC In Sokoto

Over 700 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing alleged neglect of grassroots members and poor representation.

The mass defection, which took place on Monday, involved APC members from Goronyo and Shinaka wards of the local government, which is the home council of the Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goronyo.

The defectors were led by a former APC Secretary in Goronyo Local Government and two-time Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Government, Alhaji Aliyu Tunau Shinaka.

Also among those who joined the ADC were the APC Youth Leader in the local government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ado Taloka; Alhaji Kabiru Malam Isah Mai’alewa; and a prominent women leader and youth mobiliser, Hajiya Shafa’atu S/Pawa Goronyo.

Speaking during the defection ceremony, Shinaka said the decision was taken after what he described as prolonged neglect of party members and residents by the APC leadership in the local government.

He said, “We have decided to leave the APC because our people have been abandoned. The party leadership has failed to address the concerns of members who worked tirelessly for the success of the party.”

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According to him, the Minister of State for Works, who is also regarded as the APC leader in the area, had failed to provide the expected leadership and development initiatives for the people.

“We expected the minister to use his position to attract meaningful development to Goronyo and the entire Sokoto East Senatorial District. Unfortunately, we have not seen the impact we expected,” Shinaka said.

He also criticised the alleged failure of the minister to champion the rehabilitation of federal roads across Sokoto East, despite his position at the Federal Ministry of Works.

Similarly, Taloka said the defectors were joining the ADC because they wanted a political platform that would prioritise the welfare and security of the people.

“This is not about personal interest. We are responding to the yearnings of our people. They want leadership that will listen to them, protect them and improve their living conditions,” he said.

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Taloka added that many APC supporters in Goronyo had become disenchanted with the party because, according to him, “those at the grassroots are remembered during elections but abandoned afterwards.”

The speakers also expressed concern over the worsening security situation in Goronyo and neighbouring local government areas, accusing the minister of failing to demonstrate sufficient concern over the plight of victims of banditry.

Shinaka said political leaders had a responsibility to stand with communities during difficult periods.

“Our people are being killed and abducted. Families have lost their breadwinners, yet we have not seen the necessary support or presence from those who are supposed to represent us,” he said.

Another speaker at the event said the insecurity had severely affected farming and economic activities in the area.

“People are afraid to go to their farms. Families are being displaced, while others are living with the trauma of losing relatives to bandit attacks. We need leaders who will genuinely stand with the people,” he said.

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The defectors alleged that more than 100 residents of Goronyo Local Government were currently being held by bandits in camps across parts of Sokoto East. The claim could not be independently verified.

They said their decision to join the ADC was also based on their belief that the party could provide an alternative political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We believe the ADC has the potential to bring a new political direction to the country and Sokoto State. We are ready to work for the emergence of a government that will provide security, peace and development,” Taloka said.

The development adds to the growing political realignments and defections taking place in Sokoto State ahead of the 2027 general elections.