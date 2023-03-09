Over 8,000 Civilians Dead As Russia, Ukraine War Continues Amid Missiles Attacks

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The casualty figures in Ukraine keep rising as the Kharkiv region of the country was hit with missiles about 15 times on Thursday, a government official has said.

The Washington Post quoted the official saying the area is “experiencing a massive missile attack, with no casualties reported so far” in the fresh attacks.

The offensive is believed to be from the Russian military forces which have been waging war in the Ukraine territory since last year.

Recall that on the orders of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, the country’s armies invaded Ukrainian territory in February 2022 on the grounds that it serves as a platform for the West to attack his country.

The war has resulted in casualties on both sides with none refusing to back down.

According to official figures from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), there is a “verified total of 8,173 civilian deaths during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as of March 5, 2023.”

Soldiers on both sides have lost their lives as well.

At the moment, the Kyiv regional military administration is using air raid alerts to guide citizens out of conflict areas.