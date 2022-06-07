Owo Church Attack: Criminals Operating With Impunity– NHRC

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu SAN has said that although jungle justice is gradually eroding the peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, government should put necessary measures to apprehend the perpetrators.

Ojukwu stated this while reacting to attack at St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo state, describing it as wicked, barbaric and inhuman.

He advised that everyone should cooperate with security agencies to address the insecurity in the country.

He said, “The incessant killings in our dear country has been going on for too long, criminals are operating with impunity all over the land, the Owo massacre is another wakeup call on all Security Agencies to up their game with a view to averting the occurrence of such incidents in future”

“All hands must be on deck, we should be united in fighting these crimes to protect lives and properties in every part of this nation by always providing intelligence information to Security Personnel and educating other citizens on the essence of peaceful coexistence.”

In a statement signed by Fatimah Agwai Mohammed NHRC, Deputy Director Public Affairs, the ES called for restraint and also “denounced the alleged reprisal attacks on some Hausa settlements by some individuals in Owo, the host Community.”

The statement partly read:

“In another development, the human rights Czar has also condemned the alleged killing of a young man Ahmed Usman over blasphemy at the Lugbe axis of the FCT. He commended the police and other law enforcement agents for arresting 15 of the alleged perpetrators and urged a transparent and fair trial of the suspects to render justice and fair trial to all concerned.

“He lamented that jungle justice is gradually eroding the peaceful coexistence in our dear country; he called on the government to put in place necessary measures to check the perpetrators of jungle justice so as not to allow it to become the norm whereby people could be maimed or killed even without any provocation or any opportunity to defend themselves as provided in the 1999 constitution of Nigeria.

“He advised aggrieved parties that taking laws into their hands cannot be an option in any situation, saying we should learn to be civil and law-abiding in championing any cause or ventilating our grievances.”

Furthermore, the church on Tuesday appreciated well-meaning Nigerians for the show of love so far.

It also called for financial support and donations for victims of terrorist attack on its parish.

The church’s press release on Tuesday reads:

“To women and men of Goodwill,

ON FINANCIAL SUPPORT AND DONATIONS FOR VICTIMS OF TERRORIST ATTACK OF ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, OWO, ONDO STATE

“We write to thank you for your concern for the Bishop, priests and lay faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the Worshipping Community of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo and the good people of Ondo State since the incident of the terrorist attack on Sunday, June 5, 2022. May God reward your good hearts. Amen.

“Subsequently, we write to call your attention to new account details, where financial donations can be made as relief for the victims and the Catholic Church:

“CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF ONDO-RELIEF FUNDS

ZENITH BANK PLC

1223923743 (Naira account)

AND

CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF ONDO-RELIEF FUNDS

ZENITH BANK PLC

5072601447 (Dollar account)

For further enquiries, contact any of the following persons:

Rev. Fr. Matthew Ologun

Health Coordinator

07035703106

Rev. Fr. Michael Eniayeju

Finance Director

08060710317

Thank you for your generosity. Wishing you the blessings of God.

Yours sincerely in Christ,

Rev. Fr. Matthew OLOGUN

Diocesan Health Coordinator