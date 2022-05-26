Oyo APC Governorship Primary Election Postponed

The governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State was on Thursday postponed after aspirants, supporters and journalists had waited for hours.

The exercise appeared to be about to commence at about 6pm but the chairman of the committee, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, announced that everybody should go out of the stadium to be screened again before being allowed back into the main bowl of the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan where the election was billed to hold.

The supporters refused to leave the place despite appeal from the aspirants: Senator Teslim Folarin; Chief Adebayo Adelabu and others.

Afikuyomi and members of the electoral committee left the venue and aspirants also followed one after the other.

But there are rumours that the committee would reconvene later in the night to conduct the election

At 7:30pm, the last batch of policemen, NSCDC officers and DSS left the venue.

Adelabu had earlier said while being interviewed that there was no problem with the delegates list.

He said, “Although we are not happy with the late arrival of the delegates list, but there is no controversy about the list, 1755 delegates from 351 wards across the state would cast their votes for their preferred aspirants.”

Folarin said the exercise appeared to be transparent, saying he would support whoever wins among the aspirants.

“We shall support anybody that emerges, what concerns us most is to get Makinde out of office, I will support whoever that emerges if I don’t win, I will embrace whoever that emerges,” he added.